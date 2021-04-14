Somalia: Opposition Rejects Extension of Presidential Term

The decision "poses a threat to the stability, peace, and unity of Somalia," a coalition of opposition political forces states.

The Somali National Salvation Forum (NSF) rejected the Lower House resolution approving a two-year extension of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s term, which had expired on February 8.

"That decision is null and void," said the NSF, a coalition of political organizations which includes Senate President Abdi Hashi, the leaders of the Puntland and Jubbaland regions, and other opposition politicians.

"The resolution poses a threat to the stability, peace, and unity of Somalia and the Somali people, the NSF stressed, adding that the Lower House hinders efforts to reach an agreement on inclusive and peaceful elections in the country.

The parliamentary motion directs the Independent National Elections Commission (NIEC) to organize polls in two years on a "one-person-one-vote" basis and using a biometric voter registry.

The Lower House's decision, however, contradicts the political agreement reached in Sept. 2020 that maintained a clan-based indirect electoral system.

The 12 April resolution undermines peace, security, and stability in Somalia and beyond. This resolution will also further delay holding the credible elections awaited by the Somali people pic.twitter.com/65wVowot50 — Somalia Somalia baa leh (@SaadaqMohamed) April 14, 2021

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell opposed the extension of the Somali president's mandate.

"The international community has repeatedly and publicly expressed that under no circumstances can we accept the extension of the government's mandate... without the agreement of the parties to the Sept. 17 electoral pact," he said, adding that the decision will divide Somalia.

Somalia has been experiencing internal violence since the overthrow of General Mohamed Siad Barre (1969-1991). Up to now, this African country has failed to consolidate an effective government and its territory remains divided in the hands of Islamist militias and warlords.