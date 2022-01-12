    • Live
News > Somalia

Somalia: At Least 10 Casualties from Car Bombing

  • At least 10 casualties from a car bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Jan. 12, 2022.

    At least 10 casualties from a car bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Jan. 12, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@DailyFinland

Published 12 January 2022
Opinion

On Wednesday, an official from Mogadishu, the Somali capital, reported that at least ten people in a suicide car bombing, including five soldiers, were killed, and nine others were injured.

Mogadishu, the Somali capital, was the scene on Wednesday of a suicide car bombing, in which at least ten people died, including five soldiers killed and nine injured.

Ali Abdi Wardhere, Deputy Governor of Banadir Region, in charge of security, stated that a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy near the heavily fortified international airport.

"The suicide car bomb attack left at least ten people, including five soldiers, dead and others wounded. This is what we have for now, and we don't know who was the target," said Wardhere to journalists.

According to witnesses, a plume of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene and some vehicles around were destroyed by fire.

Wardhere said that militants from al-Shabab had responsibility for the attack, noting that the authorities are pursuing them and have also opened an investigation to decode the motive behind it.

by teleSUR/gfl-MS
