Somalia: ATMIS Vows to Ensure Transfer of Security Tasks

On Thursday, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) committed to a smooth security transition ahead of exiting the country by the end of 2024.

The African Union special representative for Somalia, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, said ATMIS is fully committed to the transition process, which will culminate in the transfer of full security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces by the end of December.

Souef stressed that the progressive transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali security forces must be accompanied by adequate support in other critical areas to consolidate the hard-won gains made in securing Somalia.

"It is therefore imperative that all partners align their efforts and support Somalia to ensure smooth coordination and a successful transition that promotes its long-term stability and development," he said in a statement issued Wednesday evening in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Today, I met with H.E. Amb. Fei Shengchao @FeiShengchao of the People's Republic of #China to Somalia @ChineseSomalia to update him on #ATMIS activities and the progress of the transition. We shared wiews on the security and political situation in #Somalia. We commanded the… pic.twitter.com/dqVvhzAeHp — Souef Mohamed El-Amine (@souefmo_elamine) March 14, 2024

The AU mission has so far withdrawn 5,000 troops from Somalia and handed over 13 military bases to the Somali security forces during the first and second phases of the drawdown, which concluded in 2023.

The third phase, targeting 4,000 troops, is scheduled for the end of June ahead of ATMIS' exit from Somalia in December.

Souef said that open and constructive discussions have already begun with the Somali government, taking into consideration the lessons learned from the previous phases as part of the planning process.



