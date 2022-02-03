Ski Jumpers Carry Out First Official Training At Beijing 2022

The National Ski Jumping Center, also known as "Snow Ruyi" as it resembles the shape of "Ruyi," a Chinese ornament symbolizing good luck, impressed athletes during their training.

The first ski jumping official training went smoothly on Thursday night at the National Ski Jumping Center in the Zhangjiakou competition zone of Beijing 2022, showing growing anticipation among athletes for the Games to be officially open on Friday.

Italian Jessica Malsiner arrived at the Zhangjiakou Olympic Village on Wednesday and came to the women's normal hill training the second day. She told reporters she really enjoyed the Village.

"I hope to have a lot of fun here in Beijing and make the best effort in the Games," Malsiner added.

The National Ski Jumping Center, also known as "Snow Ruyi" as it resembles the shape of "Ruyi," a traditional Chinese ornament symbolizing good luck, also impressed athletes during their training. Canadian Abigail Strate was wowed by the "beautiful and perfect" venue when warming up on top of the hill and was happy that the events were well-organized.

From 2008 to 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ and from Summer to Winter, we reunite in #Beijing,✨the world’s first #DualOlympicCity. ��Let's go faster, aim higher and grow stronger by standing together at the ✨#Beijing2022 ✨#Olympic❄ #WinterGames! ��#TogetherForASharedFuture�� pic.twitter.com/Xw3GoGOmRL — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) January 31, 2022

Strate's teammate Alexandria Loutitt also enjoyed the jump, saying "I think the venue is very well built in such an incredible place. It is spectacular to be here."

Japan's Sara Takanashi, a frontrunner at PyeongChang 2018, took the lead in all three rounds of the first official training.

According to the Austrian ski federation, Marita Kramer, a top contender for Olympic ski jumping gold, will miss Beijing 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.