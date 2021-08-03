Shooting Outside Pentagon Leaves Police Officer, Suspect Dead

A policeman was killed today during a shooting at one of the entrances to the Pentagon in the U.S. capital, according to U.S. media.

According to CNN, the incident led to the closure of the federal building, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, for a few hours, although it has since reopened.

The Arlington County Fire Department, where the incident took place, wrote on Twitter that people were found injured, but there is still no official information about the wounded.

The event occurred on one of the bus platforms that provides access to the property and is used daily by thousands of people.

The Pentagon's Force Protection Agency clarified that the crime scene is active and asked people to stay away.

BREAKING NEWS: SHOOTING W/MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT W/OFFICER DOWN: Pentagon Metro Facility Arlington, V.A. Arlington PD and Pentagon Force Protection is on scene investigating a shooting that has left multiple individuals shot, including an officer. AVOID THIS AREA. https://t.co/eg1AyCfJ7b — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) August 3, 2021

According to the Associated Press, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House in a meeting with President Joe Biden at the time of the shooting.

A conference with Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is expected to be held later Tuesday afternoon to obtain more information about what occurred.