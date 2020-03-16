Senior Iranian Cleric Reported Dead After Coronavirus Infection

The ministry said that 14,991 cases infected with the virus have been confirmed in the country, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

Ayatollah Seyed Hashem Bathaee, a member of the Iranian Assembly of Experts, died on Monday after contracting the novel coronavirus, Tasnim news agency reported.

The cleric, 78, died at a hospital in central Qom city where the first cases of novel coronavirus in Iran were detected on Feb. 19.

At least 25 Iranian officials have so far been infected with the virus.

The Assembly of Experts is a high-ranking legal institution that elects and oversees the activities of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. Members of the assembly are directly elected by people for an eight-year term.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed lives of 853 people in Iran, said Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Monday.

The ministry said that 14,991 cases infected with the virus have been confirmed in the country, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

A total of 4,996 people have recovered, Jahanpur said.