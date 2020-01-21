Senate Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump Begins: Live Updates

Trump is the second U.S. president after Bill Clinton to face impeachment in the Senate in the last 30 years.

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump has begun in the Senate after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed rules that would envisage a quick trial.

Hours before the start of Trump’s trial in the Republican-controlled Senate on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress, Democrats said the rules proposed by McConnell would prevent witnesses from testifying and bar evidence gathered by investigators.

McConnell unveiled a plan on Monday that would execute a potentially quick trial without new testimony or evidence, and give House Democratic prosecutors and Trump lawyers 48 hours, evenly split, to present their arguments over four days.

Updates:

(1:19 P.M.) Impeachment trial begins.

(1:20 P.M.) White House has rejected the Democratic Party's request that Trump's lawyer turn over documents.

(1:26 P.M.) Impeachment rules are being read off to the participating senators.

(1:28 P.M.) White House council, Pat Cipollone, begins his argument.

(1:30 P.M.) Cipollone says, "the president did nothing wrong."

(1:31 P.M.) Cipollone concludes statement. Rebuttal begins.

(1:31 P.M.) Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) begins statement. Accuses Trump of using Ukraine to cheat.

(1:33 P.M.) Schiff says Trump undermined U.S. national security and welcomed foreign internference.

(1:36 P.M.) Schiff encourages the Senate to find Trump guilty and impeach him from office.

(1:45 P.M.) "Let's prove them wrong." Schiff encourages the Senate to prove that they can fairly impeach Trump

(1:47 P.M.) "The opening statements are the trial." Schiff says these statements will present the case against Trump.

(1:50 P.M.) "Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine while it was at war with Russia," Schiff asserts.

(1:51 P.M.) "Subpeonas should be issued now," Schiff asks Senators to not wait.

(1:53 P.M.) Schiff shows short clip of Trump saying he wishes Pompeo and other cabinet members would testify.

(1:55 P.M.) "Trump withheld document showing dangerous misconduct," Schiff says about the Ukraine document showing the withholding of military aid.