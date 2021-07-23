    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Ecuador

Second Round of Riots in Ecuador's Prisons Causes 22 Deaths

  • Guillermo Lasso declared the emergency state across all prisons in the country and appointed a new director of the National Service of Attention to Adults and Teenagers Prisoners (SNAI).

    Guillermo Lasso declared the emergency state across all prisons in the country and appointed a new director of the National Service of Attention to Adults and Teenagers Prisoners (SNAI). | Photo: Twitter/@CABLENOTICIAS

Published 23 July 2021
Opinion

The police explained that 86 criminals that managed the escape from the Cotopaxi prison were arrested and returned to prison.
 

Ecuador's police reported on Thursday at least 22 were killed during riots in two of the country's largest prisons. This is the second crisis of the Ecuadorian prison system thus far this year.

RELATED:

Ecuadorian Teachers on Hunger Strike

The police explained that 86 criminals that managed the escape from the Cotopaxi prison were arrested and returned to their cells.

"President @LassoGuillermo announces a series of measures in the face of the prison crisis - Declare a prison emergency - Colonel Fausto Cobo, is the new director of the @SNAI_Ec
- Military and police control outside the 2 prisons - 78 people re-captured."

On the other hand, president Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergencyacross all prisons in the country and appointed a new director of the National Service of Attention to Adults and Teenagers Prisoners (SNAI).

"To the mafias that seek to intimidate this country: they are wrong. They are wrong if they believe that this Government is going to act with the same lukewarmness as the previous ones. They are wrong if they believe that our hand is going to shake," Lasso said.

Tags

Ecuador Prison crisis SNAI Cotopaxi

People

Guillermo Lasso

Russia Today, Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/esf-les
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.