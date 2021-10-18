Salvadorans Reject Bukele and His Anti-Popular Policies

The Army and Civil Police blocked the entrance to the capital to prevent more citizens from joining the demonstration, which took place peacefully.

On Sunday, about thousands of citizens took to the streets of San Salvador to protest against President Nayib Bukele, who adopted bitcoin as legal tender, dismissed over-60-year-old judges, and refused to deliver military files for war crimes prosecutions.

"Bukele continuously disrespects the rule of law and plunges Salvadorans into poverty with these non-popular measures,” the Central American Parliament lawmaker Eugenio Chicas condemned.

Protesters marched from Cuscatlan Park to the Gerardo Barrios Square in downtown San Salvador. The humanitarian organization Maria Hernandez denounced that the Army and Civil Police blocked the entrance to the capital city to prevent more citizens from joining the demonstration, which took place peacefully.

“We set up checkpoints at the entrances to the capital to intercept citizens carrying weapons or being fugitive from justice,” the National Civil Police and the Army claimed.

I accept that it's possible to transfer funds on #chivo banking system TO a lightning wallet



But Chivo is NOT a wallet. It's a custodial banking app



Your funds are held by the #ElSalvador (supposedly.) They've already denied access to them once before. They can again, anytime pic.twitter.com/FPUlL18fPj — if(BTC.IsSoV) {Titanic.IsStoreOfPassengers=true;}; (@MartinAudley) October 17, 2021

Bukele and pro-government lawmakers tried to downplay the rally through their Twitter accounts, which is almost the only official source of information of his administration.

"The march is a failure. Protesters will only be able to post photos from below, with closed shots to surprise the international community", Bukele stated.

Since Sept. 15, Salvadorans have held four demonstrations against Bukele, to whom they awarded a 7,64 score on the scale of 0 to 10 according to a survey conducted by the Central American University (LUDOP) Public Opinion Institute.

“This is the lowest president-approval grade recorded in the different measurements made by our institute since Bukele headed office on June 1, 2019,” the LUDOP stated.