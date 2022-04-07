Rwandan President Criticizes 'Coverup' over 1994 Genocide

"My thoughts are with our beloved ones, 1 million victims of genocide against Tutsi. Our sorrow cannot be cured," said Diane Gashumba, Rwanda's Ambassador to Sweden.

On Thursday, Rwandan President Paul Kagame slammed countries covering up acts of the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, as Rwandans marked the 28th anniversary of the massacres.

Kagame made the remarks at Kigali Genocide Memorial, final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the genocide, in the capital city Kigali. He said that some of the genocide perpetrators and accomplices roam freely in different countries.

"The very reasons that we suffered and endured, is the reason, they cannot give us peace, they want to cover up their responsibility, silence when the millions of people in Rwanda needed them to speak out, speak up, and come to their help," he said, reminding the audience that the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) restrained itself from revenging against the genocide perpetrators.

Over 1,000 genocide suspects are still at large, according to Rwanda's Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit. Kagame also criticized "powering countries" for blocking channels to voices of truth in the face of falsehood about Rwanda and the genocide. Rwandans said they still felt emotional while recalling the massacres.

This day in 1994 ⁦@RwandaGenocide⁩ started. ⁦@UN⁩ watched in criminal silence. #France, “complicit”, funded the regime & by extension the mass slaughter of one million people. Since 2017, #France & #Cameroun are at it again, in #SouthernCameroons. pic.twitter.com/uDPaGBehGq — Herbert Boh (@BohHerbert) April 7, 2022

"My thoughts are with our beloved ones, 1 million victims of genocide against Tutsi. Our sorrow cannot be cured. I remember the anxiety, fear, humiliation, and suffering. But our heartache is lessened by the choice we made to raise our kids in a Rwanda free of discrimination," said Diane Gashumba, Rwanda's Ambassador to Sweden.

"There is need for collaboration to stop genocide denial through relevant legislation. Besides, all genocide fugitives need to be prosecuted," said Naphtal Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of the umbrella body of genocide survivors' organizations (IBUKA).

Commemoration activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which over one million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed. Perpetrators included extremists from Hutu ethnic group, the then ruling party Interahamwe, and defense and police forces.