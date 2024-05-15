Rwanda: Defense College for Military Education to be Establish

Marizamunda underscored the imperative of adapting to evolving security landscapes, both domestically and regionally, through continuous improvement of military strategies and education.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Juvenal Marizamunda announced that Rwanda will elevate its military education with the introduction of the National Defense College, an institution aimed at honing the skills of senior military personnel.

The establishment of the National Defense College fills a crucial void in Rwanda's military education framework, Marizamunda said Tuesday during the presentation of a draft law to the Rwandan Senate.

While the country now has institutions like the Rwanda Military Academy and the Rwanda Defense Force Command and Staff College, which cater to officers up to the rank of lieutenant colonel, the proposed college will cater specifically to colonels, senior officers, and generals, he said.

Marizamunda underscored the imperative of adapting to evolving security landscapes, both domestically and regionally, through continuous improvement of military strategies and education.

According to him, by bolstering its defense capabilities and embracing proactive measures, Rwanda aims to reinforce its role as a key contributor to regional security and stability.

As Rwanda presses forward with these reforms, it signals not only a commitment to its own defense preparedness but also a proactive stance in addressing global security challenges, according to the minister.