Russia Denounces Plan Based in Guyana to Destabilize Venezuela

Russia's Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday on a plan to train alleged Venezuelan refugees in a British military base in Guyana, this in order to deploy them in the South American country to perpetrate violent acts.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, said that "dozens of alleged refugees from Venezuela have been transferred to a British military base in Guyana, but the truth is that these are people who came to receive training and integrate sabotage and spy groups. "

The Russian official said that the British are completing the construction of that British military base, on one of the islands at the mouth of the Essequibo River, to allegedly combat the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

However, Zajárova pointed out that the final objective is to deploy these groups in the South American country to cause destabilization and violent acts.

This accusation by the Russian Foreign Ministry adds to the one denounced on Wednesday by President Nicolás Maduro. The Venezuelan president explained that from Colombia a new conspiracy is being prepared to attack the peace and democracy of the South American country.