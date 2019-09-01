Russia Claims That US Attack on Idlib Left Civilian Victims

The U.S. bombing was carried out in the middle of the ceasefire in the area agreed unilaterally by the Syrian Army and supported by Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the airstrike led by the United States on the Syrian province of Idlib caused civilian casualties and the destruction of the Syrian region.

"There are numerous victims and damages in the populated areas affected by the US attack ," said the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties, according to the Russian agency TASS.

According to the Russian ministry, Washington "compromised the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone of Idlib". without having previously informed the Russian or the Turkish side, thus violating all the agreements signed by the U.S. around Syria.

The bombing of the international coalition was carried out in the middle of the ceasefire in the area agreed unilaterally by the Syrian Army and supported by Moscow.

According to the Russian center, the attack took place in an area between Maarat Misrin and Kefraiya, around 3 pm (12 noon GMT) on August 31, about nine hours after the Syrian Army declared a unilateral ceasefire throughout the area of de-escalation​​​​​​​ of Idlib.

"With its action, the US endangered the continuity of the armistice in the zone of de-escalation​​​​​​​ of Idlib and malogólo in some areas," said the Center.

Despite the attack, "Syrian troops are currently holding a moratorium on hostilities in order to achieve a peaceful resolution of the situation as soon as possible," said the Russian body.

The Pentagon confirmed the operation shortly after it was reported by Syrian media, claiming that it was directed "against the leaders of [Al Qaeda in Syria] responsible for attacks that threaten US citizens, partners and innocent civilians. "

Statement from U.S. Central Command on U.S. Forces strike against al-Qaida in Syria leadership in Idlib, Syria, Aug. 31, 2019.

https://t.co/6axWSeSxKk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2019

The bombings would have been directed against positions of de Hurras al-Deen, an insurgent group linked to that terrorist group.