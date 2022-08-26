Royal Mail Postal Workers Go on Strike in London

Royal Mail made a £758m profit, handed over £400m to shareholders, and paid £2m to its CEOs, but only offered workers a 2 percent pay rise.

On Friday, workers at the former state-owned Royal Mail postal company went on strike in London to demand better wages.

Members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) began protesting from early morning next to one of the capital's post offices, expressing their outrage by beating drums, waving flags, and displaying banners.

They want an appropriate wage increase and oppose the company-imposed wage increase of just 2 percent, even though they were classified as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. British workers announced further strikes on Aug. 31, Sep. 8, and Sep. 9.

"Royal Mail made £758 million profit, handed £400 million to shareholders, paid £2 millon to their CEOs but offered workers just 2 percent - a real terms pay cut. That’s why I stood in solidarity with CWU members in Leicester today, supporting workers striking for proper pay, jobs and conditions," said Claudia Webbe, a Member of Parliament for Leicester East.

Royal Mail Group are claiming that they’ve offered workers a 5.5% pay rise.



"The way businesses in the UK, and in particular companies like Royal Mail, are running right now is simply not sustainable," the CWU Secretary Dave Ward said, as workers chanted against Simon Thompson, a delegate from Royal Mail.

At the moment, workers from various economic sectors are carrying out strikes in rejection of their working conditions and remuneration, which have worsened as a result of the dizzying rise in inflation in Great Britain.

Workers in the railway sector and the London Underground, for example, are on strike. Also, some 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixtowe, where much of the country's container traffic is handled, have been protesting for five days.