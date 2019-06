Rocket Hits Foreign Owned Oil Companies in Southeast Iraq

Exxon evacuated staff last month after the United States cited unspecified threats from Iran for a decision to take hundreds of diplomatic staff out of Iraq.

A rocket was fired towards the headquarters of several global major oil companies, including U.S. giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq’s southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.

The rocket reportedly hit the Bujesia residential and operations headquarters west of Basra. No group claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

A security source told Reuters on Wednesday that Exxon was preparing to evacuate some 20 foreign staff immediately.

Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA, oil officials said.

Police said the rocket was a short-range Katyusha missile that landed 100 meters from the section of the site used as a residence and operations center by Exxon.

Burjesia is near the Zubair oilfield operated by Eni.

Exxon had begun returning staff to Iraq, however, before Wednesday’s incident.