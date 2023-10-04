Rio Innovation Week 2023 Kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

The Back2Black stage, premiered this year at the event, will bring together themes such as economic development, entrepreneurship, innovation, business and black culture.

The third edition of Rio Innovation Week 2023, the largest technology event in Latin America, was inaugurated on Tuesday, featuring more than 1,700 lectures to encourage technology and innovation as drivers of new business.

The Rio Innovation Week will run until Friday and will feature 30 simultaneous conferences, with the participation of more than 350 companies, research institutions and experiments. Organizers expect more than 130,000 people to attend.

Speakers will include Graça Machel, considered one of the most important African activists, former first lady of South Africa and widow of Nelson Mandela; Brazilian singer Anitta; Marc Randolph, founder and first CEO of Netflix; and Margareth Dalcolmo, president of the Brazilian Society of Pneumology and Physiology and researcher at Fiocruz.

The Back2Black stage, premiered this year at the event, will bring together themes such as economic development, entrepreneurship, innovation, business and black culture.

The tweet reads, "FULL PROGRAM of Back2Black at Rio Innovation Week 2023!"

The goal is to bring together a cast of great personalities to foster issues and debates and generate opportunities with racial agendas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the world. Social entrepreneurship, community economics, and culture and entertainment by black cultural leaders from Brazil and around the world will be part of the program.

The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) will have an exclusive stand, offering visitors activities and workshops with varied themes related to education, science and technology. The objective is to encourage the public to learn about and interact with the research, advances and discoveries produced by the university.

During the four days, visitors will be able to come into contact with research and projects linked to the National Museum, the Science and Culture Forum, the Faculty of Fine Arts, the Electronic Computing Center, the National Center for Structural Biology and Bioimaging and the Faculty of Communication to understand what the university thinks and hopes for the present and future of society.