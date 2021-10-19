Protests in Chile Result in Two Deaths and 400 Arrests

The anniversary of the social outburst that started the constituent process underway in the southern country was commemorated.

The commemoration by Chilean organizations and social movements of the second anniversary of the social outburst that began on October 18, 2019, ended in episodes of violence, which resulted in two people dead and some 450 arrested, which the ruling party used to blame the leftist candidates for the Presidency.

Two people lost their lives in neighborhoods on the outskirts of Santiago, the capital, one by gunshot in an attempt to loot a commercial establishment and the other when he was riding a motorcycle and got entangled with a steel cable.

The largest concentration on Monday took place in the central Plaza Italia, renamed Plaza Dignidad, in Santiago de Chile, with about 10,000 people, according to figures provided by police authorities, who mostly demonstrated peacefully, with chants and music.

The government of Sebastián Piñera, in the midst of corruption scandals, directly blamed several leftist political leaders, including presidential candidates Yasna Provosote and Gabriel Boric, for the episodes of violence and vandalism.

CHILE - Dos años del estallido social y la impunidad sigue @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/j5iLrbK4bW — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) October 19, 2021

"CHILE - Two years after the social outburst and impunity continues."

The social outburst began in Chile at the end of 2019 as a complaint towards the rise in the price of the subway, but over the months it turned into the most serious social crisis since the end of the tyranny of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) with massive marches for a fairer economic model and more social rights.

Social organizations have denounced that the more than thirty dead from the 2019 protests and the thousands of injured and mutilated from then have not received the reparations or justice they deserve for the actions of the Chilean State through its repressive bodies.

As a result of the protests a constitutional convention process was activated, whose members began just this Monday the drafting of the new magna carta for Chile.