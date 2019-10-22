Protests Rage Across Lebanon Despite Gov't Pledge of Reforms

Several protests have taken place across Lebanon in the past week as the people demand the end of corruption and removal of the government

Protests were reported across several cities in Lebanon Tuesday, despite a recent reforms package that was presented by the government on Monday.

According to reports, the largest demonstrations took place in central Beirut, Tyre, and Tripoli, as thousands continued to demand the downfall of the regime.

The Lebanese government announced several new reforms in response to the protests that have raged across Lebanon over the last week.

Aiming to defuse anger at the political elite and dire economic conditions, the government led by Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri announced a set of measures on Monday including long-delayed reforms he said aimed to fight corruption and waste.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded streets across Lebanon since Thursday, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse.

Security forces are trying to persuade protesters to reopen roads across Lebanon through peaceful means but will not use force if they refuse, a security source said on Tuesday as the country remained paralyzed by anti-government demonstrations.

Banks and schools remained shut on Tuesday. Early in the morning, the number of protesters in central Beirut and the northern city of Tripoli appeared smaller than on previous days.

Hariri met ambassadors including from the United States, Russia, China, the European Union and the Arab league, his office said.

They urged Lebanon to address the demands of protesters, refrain from using violence against them, and work to curb corruption, it said.