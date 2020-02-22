Protests Continue in Dominican Republic

From their homes, people took out their pots so that the municipal elections could be carried out with all the guarantees and called for the resignation of the entire board of the electoral body.

Citizens of the Dominican Republic, participated Saturday in a national 'cacerolazo' to demand transparent elections after the municipal elections on Feb., 16 were suspended due to problems in electronic voting, four hours after the elections began.

With this demonstration, citizens also ask the Central Electoral Board (JCE) for a comprehensive report explaining the reason for the suspension of municipal elections.

#DominicanRepublic | Citizens demonstrate from their homes with the national 'cacerolazo' that calls for transparency and clean elections. https://t.co/7sksdvn5nV — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 23, 2020

Last Thursday, dozens of passers-by gathered outside the JCE to repudiate their position in front of the elections, dressed in black, with bugles and banners referring to the electoral incident, protesters hindered traffic in that area of Santo Domingo (capital), because the protest coincided with the peak hour of vehicle traffic.

The student, Johanna Estevez said that the authorities of the Board knew the failures in the automated system and, even so, they called on the Dominicans to attend the vote.

Meanwhile, opposition political parties announced a demonstration next Sunday in front of the JCE, where they will read a proclamation regarding the upcoming municipal elections.