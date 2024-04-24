Prime Ministers of the Eastern Caribbean Arrive in Caracas for ALBA-TCP Summit

In the early hours of this Wednesday several leaders and prime ministers of the region will arrive in the Venezuelan capital to take part in the summit.

Prime ministers from Eastern Caribbean countries began arriving in Caracas on the night of Tuesday, April 23, on the occasion of the XXIII ALBA-TCP Summit that begins this Wednesday in the Venezuelan capital.

The first to arrive were the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, and of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

Nos complace recibir al Primer Ministro de Antigua y Barbuda, Gaston Browne, quien estará asistiendo a la Cumbre de la @ALBATCP junto a otros líderes regionales, con quienes haremos un balance de los acontecimientos internacionales y la posición de nuestro bloque.

Upon arrival, Browne and Gonsalves were received at the Simón Bolívar International Airport by the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, and the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Jorge Arreaza.

In the early hours of this Wednesday morning, the arrival of several leaders and prime ministers of countries that make up the regional cooperation bloc is also expected.

The meeting will take place in Venezuela in a context in which various international organizations are in the Bolivarian nation to accompany the process of the presidential elections on July 28.

Last week, the Meeting for a Global Social Alternative took place, organized by ALBA-TCP, in which social organizations debated problems common to the countries of the continent.

In that sense, they addressed issues such as the defense of the autonomy of the Global South, support for the Palestinian people, the need to counteract the United States' attempts at interference in the region and the approach to the people from social organizations to strengthen democracy in countries.