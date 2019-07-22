Powerful Explosion Hits Somalian Capital, Gunfire Reported

The country in the Horn of Africa has been riven by civil war since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other.

A powerful explosion was heard inside the Somalian capital city of Mogadishu on Monday morning, prompting local civil defense units to quickly emerge on the scene.

Following the explosion, the Mogadishu police forces told the Reuters News Agency that heavy gunfire was heard in the vicinity of the explosion.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgent group Al-Shabaab frequently launches large attacks in Somalia.

“The blast takes place at the first checkpoint on the K4 road that leads to Mogadishu airport. We have no details so far,” shopkeeper Farah Hussein told Reuters.

On July 13th, the Al-Shabaab terrorist group carried out a horrendous terrorist attack in a Mogadishu hotel, killing as many as 26 people that were inside the building.

The country in the Horn of Africa has been riven by civil war since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other.

Somalia continues to face internal strife between warring parties, despite repeated attempts by the United Nations to end the violence plaguing the nation.