News > Portugal

Portuguese President Wins Re-Election in Landslide Victory
    Photo taken on Dec. 14, 2020 shows Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations | Photo: Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua

Published 24 January 2021 (2 hours 4 minutes ago)
Portugal’s president appears poised to win a second term in office this Sunday.

Portuguese incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected in Sunday's presidential elections, preliminary official results showed.

With 89.56 percent of votes counted, Rebelo de Sousa won a landslide victory by garnering 63.2 percent of the votes, while the right-wing party Chega candidate Andre Ventura came second with 12.31 percent, and the former member of European Parliament Ana Gomes came third with 10.98 percent, preliminary results showed.

Tags

Portugal Rebelo de Sousa Politics

by teleSUR/MS
