Peru Identifies the First Case of the New Sars-Cov-2 Mutation

Peru's Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday its first case of the new SARS-CoV-2 mutation. The patient, a woman who had not traveled abroad but did receive a relative over Christmas, remains in quarantine at this home.

The scientists have warned that the new mutation has a contagion capacity 70 percent more than the COVID-19. Nonetheless, the authorities remarked that the patient had shown only "mild symptoms."

"We do not know in what form the mutation has acquired. The virus is circulating, and we do not have those details to know unless there is some key contact such as having traveled abroad, which is not the case," Minister Pilar Mazzetti acknowledged.

Although Peru suspended commercial flights from Europe, it has kept its airports open to neighboring countries. The finding of the new mutation comes when Peru is heading towards a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.