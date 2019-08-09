Panama: Court to Decide Future of Ex-President Martinelli

The ex-president, who claims he is the victim, is being tried for spying on opposition and embezzling US$45 million from the federal school lunch program.

The future of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli will be determined in court Friday, when a judge will rule whether to acquit or convict the ex-head of state of an alleged spying and embezzlement schemes he orchestrated while in office.

Martinelli, who is accused of spying on and intercepting communications from over 150 journalists, opponents and activists during his tenure from 2009 to 2014, also stands accused of embezzling US$45 million from Panama's federal school lunch program.

Evidence provided by Panamanian Public Prosecutor Ricaurte Gonzalez gave weight to the allegations and the prosecutor filed a request that the court rule and make an example of Martinelli by delivering a 21-year sentence for his violation of privacy, alone.

"The time has come to change history," Gonzalez insisted as the hearing wound down.



According to Panama America media, Martinelli continues to maintain his innocence. "Here I am the victim ... I never gave an order in the National Security Council to follow anyone; I never used the resources of the state to commit any wrongdoing," the ex-president said on entering court Friday. In the past, the former president has shouted to reporters from his prison window in Panama City that he is innocent and that he is the victim in the scenario.



This is the first time a Panamanian president has been tried in a criminal court. Martinelli previously attempted to avoid the event by escaping to the U.S. in 2015. He was extradited in 2018 and held in a pretrial detention for the year before being released on house arrest last June when the trial began shortly after.