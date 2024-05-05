Over 600 Rescued From Flooded Areas in Texas

Over 21 inches of rain fell in past five days near the city of Splendora, about 30 miles northeast of Houston.

More than 600 people have been rescued from flooded areas around Houston, the fourth largest U.S. city, as a flood watch continues through Sunday afternoon in eastern Texas. More rainfall was forecast, raising the risk of major flooding.

"The next round of heavy rainfall is expected late Saturday into Sunday," National Weather Service said, adding that more than 21 inches (53 centimeters) of rain fell in past five days near the city of Splendora, about 30 miles northeast of Houston.

On Saturday, Lina Hidalgo, judge of Harris County, said that nearly 180 people and 122 pets had been rescued from murky water across multiple areas in the county.

More than 100 water rescues in Polk County and nearly 400 in Montgomery County. All the three counties are in or around the Houston metro area.

The water rose nearly as high as the power lines close to the East Fork of the San Jacinto. Other areas had water up to rooftops, the Houston Chronocle reported on Saturday.

Hidalgo described the flooding along the East Fork as the worst one since Harvey. On Thursday, Hidalgo ordered a mandatory evacuation of the Houston areas along the east fork of the San Jacinto River, asking residents to leave their homes as soon as possible.

ON Saturday, Houston city officials said that the area received about four months' worth of rain in about one week. So far no deaths or injuries have been reported.