Over 50 People Killed by Stampede at Iranian General's Funeral

General Soleimani was assassinated by the U.S. Armed Forces on Friday, January 3rd, while he was traveling along the main road to the Baghdad International Airport.

The third and final day of Qassem Soleimani's funeral began on Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman, which is located in the southeastern region of Iran.

According to the semi-official Fars News Agency, tens of thousands of people poured into the streets of Kerman on Tuesday to bid farewell to the Quds Force commander. However, during the funeral procession, a stampede took place, killing over 50 people and wounding 200 more.

Part of the funeral procession was postponed until further notice as a result of the tragic stampede that killed 56 people. The stampede was reportedly the result of overcrowding, as many people who could not attend the funeral processions in Tehran and Mashhad traveled to Kerman on Tuesday.

The past few days have been tragic in Iran, with the assassination of Soleimani followed by the death of dozens during the funeral procession.

In response to his assassination, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani minced no words, swearing that Tehran would avenge his death. Neighbouring Iraq has condemned the attack as a violation of its sovereignty, with the national parliament voting to boot out foreign troops from the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in turn, threatened to hit Iran "very fast and very hard" if it retaliates, and warned he will slap Iraq with "sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever," stressing that Americans troops would not leave the country unless the U.S. is paid back for its "very extraordinarily expensive airbase" there.