Over 39,000 Honduran Migrants Deported From Mexico

Over 39 400 Hondurans were deported from Mexico, from October 2018 to the date, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Statistics released by the Consular and Migratory Observatory of Honduras reported that over 60 000 Hondurans have been sent back to the Central American nation, 43 percent higher than the same period of 2018.



In statements to the press, the head of the General Directorate of Migrant Protection, Liza Medrano, explained that most of the deportees reached Mexico through migrant caravans and the figure could increase as a result of Donald TrumpÂ´s administration raids.



Referring to this, Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez informed that the consular service of Honduras is available 24/7 for all those citizens requiring protection and advice.



While Honduras is preparing some conditions to the arrival of migrants who may eventually be returned to Honduras after being caught in the immigration raids, the US government holds a strong stance.



On Monday, in a new attempt to reduce migration flow at the Mexico-USA border, the United States announced that it will not grant asylum to migrants, mainly those from Central America, who did not request it before in a safe third country, according to the US Departments of Justice and of Homeland Security. 'A foreigner entering or attempting to enter the United States through the southern border after failing to apply for protection in a third country outside of their countries of citizenship, nationality or last habitual legal residence that has been en route to the United States is eligible for asylum', according to the new order published in the Federal Register.



At present, however, the United States only has a specific treaty in this respect, recognizing Canada as the 'third safe country'.