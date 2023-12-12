One Million Migrants Crossed Mexico's Southern Border in 2023

On the border with Guatemala, Tapachula stands out as the area with the highest movement of people in the world.

On Tuesday, Luis Rey Garcia, the coordinator of the Human Dignification Center (CDH), said that nearly a million migrants have crossed the southern border of Mexico so far this year.

On the border with Guatemala, the city of Tapachula stands out as the area with the highest movement of people in the world. In the last three months, about 60 immigrants have lost their lives while attempting to walk north from Tapachula to reach the United States.

Garcia receives documents from dozens of Latin Americans and provides legal assistance to facilitate judicial processes, allowing migrants to receive attention mandated by a judge.

Some of the foreigners he assists have applied to enter the U.S. regularly for the past four months but are still awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, some migrants have already been authorized to cross the northern border of Mexico; however, they lack the necessary documents to travel through the country legally.

Dozens of migrant families with children and hundreds of men from Africa and Asia spent the night here in the Arizona desert waiting to be processed by Border Patrol, which apprehended nearly 10,000 people yesterday.@CBSNews is on the ground covering this humanitarian crisis. pic.twitter.com/gDS0luoCDV — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) December 7, 2023

Garcia noted that the National Institute of Migration (INM) will no longer grant visas for humanitarian reasons, as they are not obligated to do so. He suggested that authorities should issue Multiple Migration Forms or exit permits.

On the northern border, migrants may pay up to US$5,172 to pursue the American dream, while in the southern part of the country, the poorest individuals have been left behind.

"Here in Tapachula, the poor migrants are scattered everywhere, with the vast majority walking along the road," the CDH coordinator lamented.

Silvia Elizabeth Flores, originally from El Salvador, has spent about four months in Tapachula. She left mainly due to family breakdown and job loss.

"Now, we're stranded with no response from any institution. They just tell us to wait for emails," she commented.