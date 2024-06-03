Officially: Claudia Sheinbaum Wins the Presidential Race

The candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the Morena party, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, is the winner of the elections held this Sunday with more than 57.44% of support.
According to the last information released by the Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) made by the president entity, Guadalupe Taddei, more than 60.1096 % of Mexicans registered in able age casted their right to vote.
In second place remains the opposition right-winger leader Xochitl Galvez, who got 7,292,561, a 29.69% to the once ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), National Action Party (PAN) and Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).
As exit polls said, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, who represented the centre-left winger party Citizen Movement (MC) reached the third place in the ballots, with 2,583,099, some 10.51% of the Mexican's valid votes.
"For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, there will be a woman president and she will be transformative. Thanks to each and every Mexican. Today we demonstrate with our vote that we are a democratic people. I invite you to follow the transmission."
"We will remain a free and sovereign country. Thank you all for your confidence," says Claudia Sheinbaum in her first statements as the winner of Mexico’s presidency.
"Our government will be honest, without influence, corruption or impunity (...) with a division between economic and political power. He will defend the supreme interest of Mexico and the nation," Sheinbaum said in his speech.
Also, the winning candidate said both Xochitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez have made phone calls to recognize the victory of the ruling candidate in the presidential elections.
For his part, the outgoing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared that "Today is a day of glory because the people of Mexico decided freely and democratically that Claudia Sheinbaum become the first woman president in 200 years of independent life of our Republic. Congratulations to all of us who have the joy of living in these stellar times of pride and transformation."