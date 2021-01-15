Nine Out of 10 Citizens Repudiate the Capitol Assault

Repudiation is as high as 98 percent among Latinos, 94 percent among Black people, and 87 percent among whites.

The Washington Post and ABC Friday published a poll in which 9 out of 10 U.S. citizens repudiate the January 6 assault on Congress and 57 percent believe President Donald Trump is responsible for that event.

The degree of repudiation varies according to the respondents' political affiliation, with 98 percent among Democrats, 80 percent among Republicans, and 89 percent among independent voters.

Repudiation is as high as 98 percent among Latinos, 94 percent among Black people, and 87 percent among whites.

In this survey, which was conducted among 1,002 adults on January 10 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, 62 percent of respondents said there is no solid evidence of widespread voter fraud. However, 31 percent of respondents still believe that Trump was defeated due to a conspiracy.

Sixty-six percent of respondents believe that Trump acted irresponsibly since the election with its repeated allegations of voting irregularities.

Fifty-six percent of voters surveyed believe that Congress should remove Trump from office and disqualify him as a candidate for any future election, while 42 percent of them believe that Congress should not adopt such a sanction.

The poll shows that 54 percent of Americans believe that Trump should be prosecuted for the crime of inciting a riot.

With 226 Democratic votes and 10 Republican votes, the Lower House on Wednesday approved an impeachment trial against Trump for his responsibility in the Capitol assault. A year ago, he was acquitted in a first impeachment at the Senate where he was accused of pressuring Ukraine to harm Joe Biden.