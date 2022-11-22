Nigerian Forces Rescue 76 Kidnapped People in Kaduna

Last week, gunmen wielding sophisticated weapons blocked a road with roadblocks in the Giwa local government area to abduct commuters.

On Monday, the Nigerian police said that security forces have recently rescued 76 travelers after they were abducted by unidentified gunmen from their truck on a road in the restive northern state of Kaduna.

Mohammed Jalige, a police spokesperson in Kaduna State, said that the police received a report on Friday night, saying many gunmen wielding sophisticated weapons blocked a road with roadblocks in the Giwa local government area to abduct innocent commuters.

"A combined team of police and military was immediately mobilized to the location," Jalige said, adding that on reaching the location, security operatives found a truck with no one on board, and "information garnered indicated that the gunmen had moved a large number of passengers on the truck off the road."

Security forces immediately launched a search and rescue operation into the adjoining forest, and encountered the gunmen during the process.

"Due to the sheer force of firepower and pressure mounted on them by security operatives, they were forced to abandon their nefarious mission and flee with injuries," he said, adding that 76 people held by the gunmen were rescued and a preliminary investigation revealed that they were passengers on the truck.

Jalige said operatives are still operating within the general area in search of the truck driver and two other passengers who are yet to be accounted for.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in parts of Nigeria, resulting in deaths and kidnappings.