Nigeria Forms National Media Team to Help Fight Malnutrition

On Thursday, the Nigerian government convened a national food and nutrition media team with the aim of fortifying the nation's efforts to combat malnutrition.

During the inauguration held in Abuja, the nation’s capital, the Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, asserted that malnutrition poses a grave risk to the survival, growth, and development of children.

"We must note that Nigeria is ranked number one in Africa and number two globally in terms of the number of malnourished children," he warned.

During his speech, the minister elucidated the slow results and identified the gasps in nourishment funding within the nation, specifically in areas of monitoring, evaluation, and accountability to stakeholders.

The Minister stated that the team, with assistance from other pertinent entities in the field of nutrition, intends to create a nationwide nutrition-focused media plan.

The team, also, will pursue persistent efforts to enhance public nutrition education, and meticulously track all matters concerning nutrition reporting, monitoring, and evaluation procedures.

"It is worthy to note that effective and efficient monitoring of nutrition programs through media spotlighting on nutrition issues and feedback mechanisms on the utilization of resources expended on nutrition will improve accountability," he said.