Niger Accepts Algeria’s Mediation To Resolve Political Crisis

This is an initiative to resolve the crisis in Algeria's southern neighbor, Niger, which will lead to the restoration of constitutional order after 6 months.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday that the government “received, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Niger, an official correspondence stating the acceptance of Algerian mediation aimed at developing a political solution to the existing crisis in this brotherly country.”

The Algerian Foreign Ministry added, “This acceptance of the initiative strengthens the option of a political solution to the crisis in Niger and opens the way for providing the necessary conditions that would facilitate ending this crisis by peaceful means, in a way that preserves the interests of Niger and the entire region."

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune instructed Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Attaf to go to the capital, Niamey, as soon as possible, with the aim of initiating preparatory discussions with all concerned parties on ways to activate the Algerian initiative, according to the statement.

Last August, Attaf announced in a press conference an initiative to resolve the crisis in his country's southern neighbor, Niger, leading to the return of constitutional order after 6 months.

Niger accepts Algeria's initiative for a peaceful political solution to Niger's crisis.



Algeria's foreign ministry announced that Niger officially accepted President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's mediation initiative, which proposes a six-month transition process led by civilians. pic.twitter.com/T880nn7SUe — African News feed. (@africansinnews) October 2, 2023

According to what the minister said at the time, according to Anadolu, the initiative is based on arrangements with the participation of all parties without exclusion of any part, for a period of 6 months and under the supervision of a civil authority with a consensual personality that will lead Niger and lead to the restoration of constitutional order at its end.

The minister said that the initiative includes 6 axes, including strengthening the principle of the illegality of unconstitutional changes, and formulating arrangements with the approval of all parties without excluding any party, under the supervision of a national authority headed by a national figure. This figure has to be accepted by all parties in Niger.

He also pointed out that the initiative includes the principle of a political approach, providing guarantees to all parties and accepting them from all actors in the crisis, in addition to the participatory approach in order to control these arrangements. The last axis is organizing an international conference on development in the Sahel with the aim of mobilizing the necessary funds to implement development programs in the region, which ensures stability and security.