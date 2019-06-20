Nicaragua Set to Build the Largest Hospital in the Country

The Nicaraguan government will grant the land in the city of Leon, where the largest hospital in the country will be built.

Nicaragua's government, amidst United States' (U.S.) sanctions, has begun plans to build the largest hospital in the country in the western city of Leon.

Vice president and first lady Rosario Murillo said that the ceremony is to take place Thursday and will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the occupation of the city by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) group, during the Nicaraguan revolution to oust the Somoza dictatorship.

Murillo explained that the new "Oscar Danilo Rosales" hospital will be the largest ever built in the Central American nation, with an area of 35,685 square meters, or about the size of seven football fields. The government has officially bestowed a lot, where the new facility will be constructed.

The hospital will have 461 beds and will require an approximate investment of US$106 million. The facilities will have surgery, cardiology, urology, ophthalmology, psychiatry and oncology units, among other specialties, and will provide chemotherapy, rehabilitation, and intensive care services.

Spanish firm, Taller de Arquitectura Sánchez Corneros (Sanchez Corneros Architecture Workshop) completed the design and feasibility studies, and the project will be financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in addition to government funds.

Coincidently, the city of Leon will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the revolution. The first lady reported that there will be a great number of activities in the city to honor both events and the Christian spirit of Nicaraguan people.

Leon is the historical liberal capital of Nicaragua, in the 1970s the city served as the principal bastion for the anti-Somoza insurgency.