New Information About President Raisi’s Accident

On Tuesday, the head of the Iranian presidential cabinet, revealed new data about the accident that led to the death of President Ebrahim Rais and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Around 1 pm, in a good and clear climate and without any special weather phenomena, the flight to Tabriz began.
According to Esmaili, after 45 minutes of flight, a stain-shaped cloud was observed near a mine in a valley. The pilot of the helicopter carrying the president informed the other pilots to go up to reach the clouds.
After 30 seconds of continuing the flight above the clouds, the pilot noticed that the president’s helicopter disappeared.
"As the helicopter was not coming up, our pilot immediately turned around and came back. I asked him why you came back. He said the president’s helicopter had not gone up; it was decided to turn around and find them," confirmed the chief of staff.
"We too, in this part that was cloudy, we did not see the ground below us, it was not possible to return under the clouds, as much as we tried to establish radio communication, it was not possible".
"One or two minutes later, we landed at the Songoon copper mine and continued searching. We tried to call the foreign minister and the head of security, but none responded," Esmaili said.
According to the words of Qolam Hosein, "the flight crew said they had called Captain Mostafavi, who responded and said that it was not well and that they had fallen into a valley and did not mention anything in particular".
The chief of staff also admitted that the conditions of the bodies showed that the president and the other companions had lost their lives immediately.