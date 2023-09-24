Negotiations Continue as UAW Strike Enters 9th Day

The union is pushing for significant wage increases, an end to the tiered wage system, and cost-of-living increases.

On Saturday, negotiations between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Big Three U.S. automakers continued as the union's strike against the three enters the 9th day.

On Friday, UAW added 38 General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV parts distribution centers to strike, involving 5,600 workers.

The union is pushing for significant wage increases, an end to the tiered wage system, and cost-of-living increases, among other demands, the Detroit News reported Saturday. Ford Motor Co. is spared from the expansion of the strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain noted for the first time proposed contract improvements the union has so far received from Ford, including the previously-announced move to give workers at two targeted Ford plants the same wage scale as assembly plant workers, and the right to strike over plant closures.

Thousands of workers at all 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers have joined the UAW strike.



The move is strategic — these plants return profit margins of 30-40% for the companies.



Lisa Xu from @labornotes explains. pic.twitter.com/dfTYqs523M — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) September 24, 2023

Fain also cited improvements to the profit-sharing formula Ford has offered, but failed to mention any movement on wages.

The latest known offer from Ford was a 20-percent wage increase over the length of the contract, in line with what GM and Stellantis have offered. The union's last proposal was a 36-percent wage hike.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit Michigan on Tuesday to show support for UAW workers on strike.

"It's time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs," local media quoted Biden as saying in a statement posted on X.