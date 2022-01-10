Myanmar Dictatorship Sends Suu Kyi to Another 4 Years in Jail

The 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has been detained since the 2021 coup in an unknown location.

On Monday, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison, in addition to another two years she is already serving, as a result of the judicial processes brought against her after the coup d'état in February of 2021.

The "Special Court" authorized by the Military Junta found that Suu Kyi violated the export-import law and the telecommunications law for the possession without a license of several walkie-talkies and a jammer of signals.

The military-controlled judges decided to sentence her to 2 and 1 year in prison, respectively, although the sentences will be served simultaneously, so she will only serve two years in prison.

On Monday, Suu Kyi was also sentenced to another 2 years in prison for skipping COVID-19 protocols during an electoral act in November 2020.

These two sentences are in addition to two others issued in December, which also added four years in prison, although they were later lowered to two years. On that occasion, Suu Kyi was accused of violating the COVID-19 protocols and inciting citizens against the military.

The 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has been detained since the coup in an unknown location, has yet to face prosecution for obtaining, storing, and sharing classified information. This accusation, which is related to the Official Secrets Act, could involve up to 14 years in jail.

Suu Kyi also faces six other corruption charges related to fraudulently using funds from a foundation she herself presides, obtaining discounts on land leases, or accepting bribes of US$600,000 and 11.4 kilos of gold. In these cases, she could receive up to 15 years in prison.