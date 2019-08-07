Mujica: Good Presidents are Hard to Find, Good Ones Should Stay

Former Uruguayan president, Jose 'Pepe' Mujica, during his visit to Bolivia to help the Andean nation celebrate its 194 year of independence, affirmed his support for the re-election of incumbent Evo Morales.

"It's hard to find a good one. When you find one, let (him/her) stay,” Mujica told local reporters, referring to President Morales and Bolivia's upcoming head of state elections.

Mujica, who served Uruguay from 2010 until 2015, celebrated Bolivia’s independence day alongside Morales in Trinidad in Beni department. There, he told reporters that “Yankees” in particular should ask the Chinese people why they chose to allow indefinite elections in 2018.

"Journalists like you should go to China, Yankees especially, and ask the Chinese people why, what do you think about the powers they gave Xi Jinping," said 'Pepe' Mujica to reporters.

Last December, the United Nations backed Bolivia’s 2017 Supreme Court decision to allow for indefinite electoral terms. Morales is ahead in the polls for the October elections with 37 percent of voter support, followed by Carlos Mesa with 26 percent, according to ABI media.

Mujica also said his country should offer Bolivia ocean access as it has been landlocked by Chile since 1883. "I feel that we have a debt with the people of Bolivia. Remember that there is something called Rio de la Plata (leading to the Atlantic Ocean),” stated the former president. “If they close that side, this side can be opened," the former Uruguayan president said Tuesday.