Mozambique Starts Exporting Liquefied Natural Gas

The Coral Sul FLNG project is operated by the concessionaires of Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin.

Mozambique made the first export of liquefied natural gas under the Coral Sul project, in the Rovuma basin, announced President Filipe Nyusi.

"Today Mozambique enters the annals of world history as one of the countries exporting liquefied natural gas, which in addition to representing an alternative source of supply, contributes greatly to the energy security of the countries with the highest consumption," Nyusi said, quoted by Noticias newspaper.

The tanker British Sponsor, according to the president, is the first to leave the territorial waters to the international market under a long-term sale and purchase agreement with BP.

The operator of the project, with a 70% interest, is MRV (Mozambique Rovuma Venure), a joint venture between Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC. The remaining 30% is divided equally between Galp, Kogas and ENH.

According to the National Petroleum Institute (INP), the project has an investment of US$ 7 billion, will be able to generate 3.37 million tons per year and will bring a profit of more than US$ 19.3 million over 25 years.