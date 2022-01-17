Moscow Condemns Allegations it Supplied Weapons to Panjshir

On Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned via a statement U.S. allegations of Russia supplying weapons to the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir province.

"We drew attention to the comments by some American Russophobic experts published in social networks on alleged Russian arms supplies to the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in the province of Panjshir. Russia is indicated as a producer country of these weapons. We resolutely reject such insinuations," Zakharova said.

"Anticipating possible subsequent fake news reports on this issue, we deem it necessary to state the following: Russia did not participate in any way whatsoever and is not going to participate in arming the Afghan conflicting parties," the spokeswoman noted.

The Russian diplomat highlighted that supplying arms to the conflicting parties in Afghanistan will not relieve the situation in the country; on the contrary, it will exacerbate the intra-Afghan existent conflict "fraught with instigating a civil war based on ethnic strife."

"This scenario fundamentally contradicts Russia's interests," she said. Following the United States' intention to withdraw its troops from the country, the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) unleashed a large-scale offensive to control Afghanistan.

Last August 15, the Taliban forces swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. At the time, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the famed guerilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), the Afghan forces opposing the radicals' rise to power in the country put up resistance in Panjshir. Amrullah Saleh, Former Vice President, declared himself "caretaker president" and suggested the country support him.

On September 6, the Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the radical group had taken full control over the Panjshir province; as a result, the war on Afghan territory was over. The Taliban also appointed a new governor of the rebellious province.