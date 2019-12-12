Mexico Passes Amnesty Law To Release People For Minor Offenses

The legislation calls for the release of all people accused of committing crimes such as abortion, including people who terminated the pregnancy like doctors or midwives.

The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico approved on Wednesday a new amnesty law that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ( AMLO ) called for and whose objective is to benefit people from vulnerable groups.

In a message posted on Twitter, the lower house of the Mexican legislative branch said that "with 306 votes in favor, 129 against and 4 abstentions, it was generally endorsed to issue the Amnesty Law."

He pointed out that the rule, which will enter the discussion phase in particular, has the objective of benefiting "vulnerable people and non-repeat offenders, who have been criminally prosecuted in the federal order for minor offenses."

Deputies of the official National Regeneration Movement (Morena) defended the law by arguing that it seeks to provoke a paradigm shift because it will stop criminalizing poverty and may at some point harmonize the situations in different states.

With this legislation, people accused of committing crimes such as abortion, including people who terminated the pregnancy like doctors or midwives are expected to be released.

People who - being in a state of vulnerability - have committed crimes against health by possession and transportation of narcotics will also be released.

It will also benefit members of incarcerated indigenous peoples, to whom due process has not been guaranteed.

The law indicates that the benefit of amnesty will not be granted to persons who have committed crimes against life or bodily integrity, or to those who committed the crime of kidnapping, or when firearms have been used in the commission of the crime.