Marquez Cast Her Vote Along With the People Who Saw Her Born

Vice Presidential candidate Francia Marquez defended that these elections will mark a momentous change for Colombia, in which the Left is likely to win for the first time.

On Sunday, Colombia’s Historic Pact Vice Presidential candidate Francia Marquez cast her vote in her hometown in the Cauca department.

“Coming to vote here instead of in Bogota is consistent because changes are made from our roots, our people, and the land that saw us born,” Marquez said accompanied by her former teachers.

Like Historical Pact presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, she defended that these elections will mark a momentous change for Colombia, in which the Left is likely to win for the first time.

"At some point, our people thought that only conservative politicians could assume important public positions. This process will prove the opposite," she stressed and condemned that the political elite that traditionally ruled Colombia never allowed her people to live in dignity and peace.

BREAKING: The Registraduría of Colombia has refused to permit both the Pacto Histórico campaign and international auditors from verifying the vote counting software, citing "property rights" of the private corporation outsourced to conduct the count. pic.twitter.com/WuhvdNtwzA — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) May 29, 2022

She called on Colombians to fight voting abstention, casting votes consciously, and denounce any form of political violence, which she and Petro suffered during their political campaign.

"There is too much responsibility on the shoulders of Historical Pact candidates. The Colombian right seeks to attack their lives because it feels lost," the Dominican People’s Movement (MPD) stated.

Although voting intention polls placed Petro and Marques as the favorite candidates to win this electoral process, they will probably have to run in the second round on June 19 since abstention rates are likely to prevent them from obtaining an absolute majority.