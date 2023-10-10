Mack Trucks Workers on Strike in the United States

With Mack workers going on strike, the total number of UAW members that are on strike now exceeds 30,000 across 22 states.

On Monday, Union workers at Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks went on strike after a majority of the company's union members in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida rejected a tentative agreement Sunday.

Covering 4,000 unionized workers, the tentative agreement differs based on location and job. For many Mack employees, it included about a 19-percent wage increase, a US$3,500 ratification bonus and an increased 401(k) contribution.

It reduced the length of time to the top wage by one year to five years. But the tentative agreement doesn't include reinstating pensions, a cost-of-living adjustment or a shorter workweek.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) representing Mack workers in the three U.S. states reached this tentative agreement with Mack Trucks on Oct. 1. In a letter to Volvo Trucks, the parent company of Mack Trucks, UAW President Shawn Fain said UAW members across the country are seeking their fair share in wages and benefits.

Should all Big 3 workers join Mack Trucks workers for an all-out strike?



"Definitely. All the manufacturing plants for sure."



"We're all in the same fight. Let's go!"



"I feel every plant should have gone on strike."#UAWStrike #ExpandTheStrike #MackTrucks #GeneralStrike pic.twitter.com/RfQu1wNluY — World Socialist Web Site (@WSWS_Updates) October 10, 2023

"I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack Trucks holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it. The members have the final say, and it's their solidarity and organization that will win a fair contract at Mack," Fain said.

Mack is part of the only heavy truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its vehicles and engines for North America, competing against trucks built in lower-cost countries.

The company is committed to collective bargaining and is confident both sides will reach a deal that delivers competitive wages and benefits while safeguarding the company's future.

Rejection of the tentative agreement may result from high expectations UAW has set in bargaining with the Big Three U.S. automakers. In its talks with the Big Three, the UAW has asked for a 36-percent wage increase over four years. Ford has offered 23 percent so far, and the other two firms are at 20 percent.

With Mack workers going on strike, the total number of UAW members that are on strike now exceeds 30,000 across 22 states. Founded in 1900, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and its trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries.