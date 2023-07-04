MERCOSUR Summit: Lula Calls for a Forceful Response to the EU

"We are not interested in agreements that condemn us to be eternal exporters of commodities," the Brazilian president Lula da Silva stressed.

On July 4, 2023, the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) began its biannual meeting in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina.

The high-level event is attended by the presidents Lula da Silva (Brazil), Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Mario Abdo (Paraguay), and Luis Lacalle (Uruguay).

They will analyze the negotiations of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between MERCOSUR and the European Union (EU), given that the European nations have requested that South American countries meet climate-related conditions before ratifying the bilateral deal.

During his speech before the South American leaders, Lula da Silva pleaded with the MERCOSUR countries for a "quick" and "forceful" response to the EU position.

Top banks and investors in US, UK, EU and China made an estimated $1.74B in income since Paris Agreement from deals with “the world’s most destructive companies”, Global Witness report says, firms linked to destruction of forests pic.twitter.com/9AUvMxaZH8 — TRT World (@trtworld) October 21, 2021

"Strategic partners do not negotiate with mistrust and threats of sanctions," he said upon assuming the six-month presidency of the South American bloc, which is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Although Lula assured that he was "committed" to the conclusion of the negotiations, he stressed that the MERCOSUR-EU agreement "must be balanced" and include measures that favor the industrialization of the South American countries.

"We are not interested in agreements that condemn us to be eternal exporters of commodities," the Brazilian leader said, qualifying the environmental annex attached by the EU as "unacceptable."

Lula also made it clear that "it is inadmissible to renounce the purchasing power of the State" when referring to the annex related to government purchases proposed in the agreement.