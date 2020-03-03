Live Updates: Super Tuesday, Exit Polls: Biden To Win Virginia and Sanders Vermont

Voters in 14 states will be voting in primaries on March 3, better known as "Super Tuesday", to help choose the Democratic candidate who will face Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections later this year.

Update 8:45 PM

Joe Biden is projected to take Virginia, North Carolina, and Alabama, while front-runner Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont as polls began to close on Super Tuesday, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic presidential nominating race.

Sanders has a small lead in Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Texas, while Biden leads in Maine, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

As many as half the voters taking part in the primaries said they made up their minds in the last few days, and the lion’s share of those late deciders backed Joe Biden, according to Edison Research exit polling.

Update 8:00 PM

Candidates are already sharing their thoughts on the current contest on Twitter:

Thank you Vermont! It is an honor to be your senator. Let's go forward and transform the country together. https://t.co/XiUeH3P0WH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 4, 2020

Thank you, North Carolina! https://t.co/FnzuOADiBx — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

Polls have closed in five states: Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Tennessee. In Alabama and North Carolina and some news outlets are already calling the race for Joe Biden, no official results yet available.

Update 7:30 PM

Bernie Sanders is projected to win Vermont, while Joe Biden is expected to win Virginia, according to exit polls by Edison Research.

Half of Minnesota's Democratic primary voters say they made their Super Tuesday decision in the last few days, and the largest share of them are backing Joe Biden, the same poll said.

Meanwhile, several Tennessee polling places will stay open at least an extra hour to allow Democratic primary voters on Super Tuesday to continue to cast ballots after the state was hit by deadly storms overnight, the state's Democratic Party announced on Twitter.

A victory for voters - Judge says all polling sites in Nashville can remain open until 8 pm CT & 5 "super sites" will remain open until 10 pm: Cleveland Community, Pearl Cohn, Donelson Presbyterian, Howard School, & Davidson County Election Commission.https://t.co/eKVt8rqWyD https://t.co/CetCLfzB7M — TN Democratic Party (@tndp) March 3, 2020

The rush of primary elections on Tuesday, in which one-third of the delegates are up for grabs, may provide some clarity in a muddled race with several candidates rising and falling, leaving many Democratic voters torn and uncertain.

California, the most populous state, is a tantalizing prize in Super Tuesday elections in 14 states that are the first national test for candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont and front-runner in the election, who has vowed to make the wealthy and corporations assume a more substantial tax burden, is hoping progressives, Latinos, and young voters turn out to make his second bid for the Democratic nomination successful.

At least 1,991 delegates are needed to become the nominee at the party's convention in July.