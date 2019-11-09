Live Updates: Right-wing Attempted Coup Underway in Bolivia

teleSUR brings you live updates of the unfolding right-wing attempted coup against the Bolivian government of President Evo Morales

The Bolivian government has denounced that an attempted coup by right-wing forces is underway in an effort to oust President Evo Morales after he won reelection in the Oct. 20 presidential elections.

Updates are in local time in Bolivia

Live Updates

Update 00:06 a.m.

The Movement to Socialism Party (MAS) and the senate chamber repudiated the violent acts carried out by vandal groups in the country. They also called the members of the opposition to the dialogue, noting that this dialogue would have the participation of the international community and religious entities.

For his part, President Evo Morales reaffirmed that request and called again the peace and unity of the Bolivian people.



Update 11:39 p.m.

President Evo Morales denounced violent attacks by opposition groups, who burned the house of the governors in the cities of Chuquisaca and Oruro, as well as his sister’s house.

President Evo Morales denounced violent attacks by opposition groups, who burned the house of the governors in the cities of Chuquisaca and Oruro, as well as his sister's house.

Update 10:15 p.m.

Supporters of Evo Morales in the city of El Alto are taking to the streets amid right-wing violence.

#Bolivia | In El Alto protesters show their support for the democratically elected president, #EvoMorales.



#Bolivia | In El Alto protesters show their support for the democratically elected president, #EvoMorales.

"Evo brother El Alto is with you!"

Bolivia's opposition burn down the home of Governor of Oruro, Victor Hugo Vasquez. The 'democracy' which the opposition seeks is one without a shred of tolerance for people with opposing views. Reports suggest there may have been people inside the home.

Update 9:00 p.m.

Bolivian supporters of President Evo Morales are taking to the streets to protect the country's elected government and demand peace.

#Bolivia | In El Alto, La Paz, protesters in support of President Evo Morales and against the coup attempt.

#Bolivia | In El Alto, La Paz, protesters in support of President Evo Morales and against the coup attempt.

"Evo you're not alone!" they say.

Update 7:02 p.m.

Public BoliviaTV has shut down all operations amid threats by right-wing protesters of taking over it. The channel's HQ is under siege.

Public BoliviaTV has shut down all operations amid threats by right-wing protesters of taking over it. The channel's HQ is under siege.

Update 6:40 p.m.

President Morales is calling for talks among four political forces and said they may be accompanied by representatives of international organizations and churches.