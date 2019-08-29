Live Updates: FARC Party Affirms Goal of Peace in Colombia

More than 90 percent of former combatants remain in the peace process, said FARC president Rodrigo Londoño.

Update: Colombia's President, Ivan Duque condemned the actions of the minority faction of the FARC and asked Interpol to step in while putting a bounty on information on those who have decided to take up arms. Duque also accused, without offering any proof, the government of Venezuela of being supportive of this faction. No mention was made of the inability of the government to provide security to social activists and former members of FARC who have been murdered since the signing of the Peace Agreement. He further announced the creation of a security detail in charge of tracking down the rebels. Finally, he stated that "Our message is clear: those who have opted for the path of legality under the principles of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition will continue to have the commitment of the State"

Declaraciones del Presidente de la República, @IvanDuque desde la Casa de Nariño. pic.twitter.com/Fx2Z40XwIv — Presidencia Colombia (@infopresidencia) August 29, 2019

Update: The Special Jurisdiction for Peace ( JEP ) reported Thursday that those members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army ( FARC-EP ) who decide to take up arms will lose the benefits established by the Peace Agreement, signed in Havana 2016.

The president of the JEP, Patricia Linares indicated, at a press conference, that the news of rearmament of some ex-combatants of the FARC-EP is a serious fact for the peace process in Colombia.

Linares said that "if that FARC-EP group retakes its weapons, it loses all the benefits that were framed in the Peace Agreement ."

��Declaración de la Presidencia de la @JEP_Colombia sobre rearme de exintegrantes de las Farc-EP.

➡️https://t.co/v5BpYKfffz pic.twitter.com/oSip9ASfaM — Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz (@JEP_Colombia) August 29, 2019

In that sense, the official said that the Recognition Chamber and the Appeal Section of the JEP began the process to expel Iván Márquez, Jesús Santrich, El Paisa and other ex-combatants who took up weapons of the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and no repetition.

"We cannot disappoint the confidence of the victims, of Colombian society, of the international community and of the participating parties who, by joining efforts for the peace of Colombia, have built a real and viable alternative for our country," Linares said.

The Common Revolutionary Alternative Force ( FARC ) political party reiterated its commitment to peace in Colombia, following the decision by a group of leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army ( FARC-EP ) to retake arms as a response to the lack of action on the Peace Agreements with the Colombian State.

The president of the FARC, Rodrigo Londoño, known as Timochenko, said that the great majority remain committed to the agreement ( Peace Agreement, 2016), even with all the difficulties and obstacles.

"More than 90 percent of ex-combatants remain in the peace process, " he said during an interview in local media.

Más del 90% de exguerrilleros seguimos comprometidos con el proceso de paz. — Rodrigo Londoño (@TimoFARC) August 29, 2019