Latin America: Forces Joined to Fight Fungal Infections

According to the memorandum of understanding, Gaffi and PAHO agreed to coordinate the involvement of experts and activities at national and regional levels.

On Wednesday, the Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (Gaffi) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the diagnosis and treatment of fungal infections.

The agreement formalizes years of collaboration between the two agencies to improve patient health, the PAHO website said.

The agreement focuses on cooperation to reduce the impact of fungal diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean through the implementation of public health interventions, surveillance and research strategies targeting the most important fungal pathogens.

In addition, they will provide technical cooperation and expertise for the development of guidelines and protocols related to detection, surveillance, laboratory testing and clinical management, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) where appropriate.

They will also contribute to research and testing for the development of biobanks, digital databases and genomic research.

They will also provide training and capacity building of human resources, including clinicians, laboratory technicians, nurses and microbiologists, among others.

Also, to foster advocacy and awareness to promote the importance of AI in fungal disease research and evidence-based practices.

Establish linkages with global programmes and initiatives to ensure alignment and coordination of efforts in addressing global fungal disease health challenges, including those related to the application of Artificial Intelligence in health.

PAHO and the Gaffi plan to build on the experience of the pilot clinical centres established in Guatemala and Argentina to scale up across the continent.

The burden of invasive fungal infections has increased in recent years due to the higher prevalence of immunocompromised patients.

Antimicrobial resistance, especially related to the fungus Candida, is also a frequent cause of healthcare-associated infections, particularly in adults and children in intensive care units.

The Geneva-based Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections has a mission to enable health systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries, to effectively diagnose and treat fungal diseases.