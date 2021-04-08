Latam Youth Lacking Education and Jobs - Reports

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the region is impacting young and women the hardest.

At least one out of six young people have left their job since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, the Canadian organization Cuso International reported on Thursday after analyzing data from the United Nations and the International Labor Organization.

According to the study, the first half of 2020 reported most job losses as the number of young people with employment or receiving education decreased by 7.8 percent. Individuals aged 15-24 are the hardest hit by unemployment.

Cuso Cameroon, along with our partners and local leaders held meetings in March to discuss building open spaces for youth participation in the peacebuilding processes. We continue to focus on building brighter futures for youth in Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/Cf1D4Wnd0B — Cuso International (@CusoIntl) April 1, 2021

"It’s extremely difficult for young people to access the labor market due to issues around specialization, lower wages, and poverty," Cuso's representative in Colombia, Alejandro Matos, said.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the region is impacting young and women the hardest.



During its latest report in March, the ECLAC explained that "The percentage of young people from 15 to 24 years of age who neither attend educational centers nor participate in the labor market is below 10% among men but exceeds 25% among women, mainly because they take on unpaid domestic and care work."