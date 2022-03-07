LIVE: Russia Sets Humanitarian Corridors

The opening of the humanitarian corridors was notified to the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE), and the Red Cross.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to intensify, international efforts to evacuate the civilian population to other countries continue. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

.

MARCH 7

Russia sets humanitarian corridors. On Monday, Russia announced a temporary ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the cities of Kharkov, Kiev, Mariupol, and Sumy.

"Russian forces declare a 'regime of silence' starting at 10:00 (07:00 GMT) on March 7 and the opening of humanitarian corridors," the Russian Defense Ministry announced, adding that the measure was taken in response to the worsening of the humanitarian situation in these Ukrainian cities and to a request made by French President Emmanuel Macron to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One humanitarian corridor will start from Kiev, pass through Gostomel and Chernobyl, and end in the Belarusian city of Gomel, from which the refugees will be transported to Russia.

From Mariupol, the refugees will be evacuated via two routes: one route will start from Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don in Russia, and the other route will start from Maripol to Mangush in the Donetsk basin. The route from Kharkov will reach Belgorod in Russia and the routes from Sumi will culminate in Belgorod and Poltava.

The opening of these humanitarian corridors was notified to the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE), the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other international organizations operating in Ukraine.

The Russian Armed Forces demanded that Ukraine fulfill all the conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors that guarantee an organized withdrawal of civilians and foreign citizens.

